UK to return medals to vets discharged because of sexuality

LONDON (AP) — The British military will allow former service personnel who were stripped of medals because of their sexuality to apply to have them restored. The decision comes after a Royal Navy veteran’s 27-year battle to have his decorations returned. The Ministry of Defense announced the new policy on Tuesday, more than two decades after Britain lifted its ban on lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender service personnel in 2000. The announcement came a year after a 70-year-old man had his Long Service and Good Conduct medal, as well as three Good Conduct badges, restored during a ceremony at the Royal Navy headquarters in Portsmouth harbor.