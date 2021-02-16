UN expert fears violence with troops sent to Myanmar city

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — The U.N. expert on human rights in Myanmar has warned of the prospect for major violence as demonstrators gather again Wednesday to protest the military’s seizure of power. U.N. rapporteur Tom Andrews says he has received reports of soldiers being transported into Yangon, the biggest city, from outlying regions. More protests are expected Wednesday all over the country despite the possibility of violence by the army and police. Andrews says that in the past, such troop movements preceded killings, disappearances, and detentions on a mass scale. He says we could be on the precipice of the military committing even greater crimes against the people of Myanmar following the February 1 coup that ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.