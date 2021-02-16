Voters share why they care about La Crosse mayoral race

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters that participated in Tuesday's Spring Primary said the race for mayor is a big deal and should get more attention from the community.

Voter Becky Nobrega lives on the north side of town and said she hopes a new mayor brings better businesses to her neighborhood.

"I think it’s important to vote in local elections not just the national ones because a lot of the laws and things that affect us in our community’s resources more determined by the local electors," she said. "People see more commercials and have more media attention surrounding the more national elections and the local ones don't get as much attention so I feel like people just don't make the time."

Two out of the 10 mayoral candidates with the most votes will move on from Tuesday's primary to compete for the position in April.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Find voting information here: My Vote Wisconsin

