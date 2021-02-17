33 injured, 14 arrested in protests over rapper’s jailing

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain say at least 33 people were injured and 14 arrested when violent street protests erupted in several Spanish cities late Tuesday following the arrest of Spanish rap artist Pablo Hasél. The rapper had barricaded himself in a university to avoid arrest in a case centering on free speech. A 24-hour standoff between police and Hasél ended early Tuesday when Hasél was arrested and taken to prison to serve a 9-month sentence for insulting the monarchy and glorifying terrorism. In Barcelona, protestors set trash cans on fire and threw rocks at police. Several stores and a bank were damaged. Hasél’s case has drawn much attention with artists, celebrities and politicians demanding a change in the country’s “gag law.”