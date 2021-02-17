Skip to Content

Agency to take action on fracking ban near Delaware River

National news from the Associated Press

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A regulatory agency that’s responsible for the water supply for more than 13 million people is poised to take final action on a permanent ban on gas drilling and hydraulic fracturing in the Delaware River watershed. The Delaware River Basin Commission announced Wednesday that it will vote on the proposal at a public meeting on Feb. 25. The commission first imposed a moratorium on drilling and fracking more than a decade ago. It began the process of enacting a permanent ban in 2017. The ban would apply to two counties in Pennsylvania’s northeastern tip that are part of the nation’s largest gas field, the Marcellus Shale.

