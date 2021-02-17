Ashley Furniture Industries named to Forbes Best Large Employers of 2021

ARCADIA, Wis.(WXOW)- Ashley Furniture Industries received national recognition from its employees

Ashley Furniture Industries again was named one of America’s Best Large

Employers by Forbes Magazine.

As the largest manufacturer of furniture, Ashley has manufacturing and distribution locations across multiple states including California, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Based on an online evaluation by employees, they were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family.

Todd Wanek, President and CEO of Ashley Furniture Industries commented on the recognition.

"We are honored to be recognized once again as one of America’s Best Large Employers. Ashley is a family company with multi-generational employees and leaders. As a company, we work together to continuously improve and strive to be the best furniture company,which would not be possible without all of our employees.”

You can find additional information on Forbes, America’s Best Large Employers on their website.