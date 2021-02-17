Central European leaders: Visegrad Group helps protect EU

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister says the role of Central European nations is to help protect the European Union from external threats but also against the bloc’s own “tendencies” at empire-building, while guarding their own independence. Premier Viktor Orban made the comments Wednesday, as Poland, Hungary, Slovakia and The Czech Republic celebrated 30 years of the Visegrad Group, an informal body of political and economic cooperation. The gathering in Poland was also attended by European Council President Charles Michel. The Visegrad leaders will also discuss and sign a declaration of cooperation in the cyber sector.