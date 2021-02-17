Changes in WXOW programs due to WIAA State Tournaments

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The WIAA State Hockey and Basketball tournaments begin February 20 on WXOW-TV as well as on our WXOW.com website.

Due to the special programming, a number of shows either won't be seen at their usual times or moved to one of our other channels.

Here is the list of programs that are affected by the tournaments and if they're airing at a different time or on a different channel.

Saturday, February 20:

Black History Always moves to Sunday, February 21 at 1:30 p.m.

College Basketball-West Virginia vs. Texas airs at 2 p.m. on WXOW 19.2, our CW channel

Thursday, February 25 and March 4:

General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. on WXOW 19.3-MeTV

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs at 12:06 a.m. Friday morning on WXOW.

The Chase airs at 1:06 a.m. Friday morning on WXOW.

NOTE: ABC shows are also available the next day via the ABC Video player found here.

Friday, February 26 and March 5:

General Hospital airs at 1 p.m. on WXOW 19.3-MeTV

Shark Tank airs at 12:06 a.m. Saturday morning

20/20 Friday airs at 1:06 a.m. Saturday morning

NOTE: ABC shows are also available the next day via the ABC Video player found here.

Saturday, February 27

UFC 259 Countdown airs Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.

College Basketball-Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma airs on 19.2 our CW channel at 2 p.m.

NBA Basketball-Dallas vs. Brooklyn airs on 19.2 our CW Channel at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

NFL Live: NFL Scouting Combine airs at noon on our CW Channel

World of X-games-Real Ski 2019 airs at 10:35 p.m. following our 10 p.m. Report on WXOW-TV