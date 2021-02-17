Skip to Content

EXPLAINER: How will we know we’ve reached herd immunity?

New
1:57 pm National news from the Associated Press

Health officials around the world are racing to vaccinate enough people to stop the spread of COVID-19 — but what qualifies as “enough” is still an open question. The goal is to get to “herd immunity,” which is when enough people are protected from a virus, either from vaccination or a past infection. That makes it hard for the virus to jump from person to person. Many experts say at least 70% of the population needs to be protected. Health officials will watch infection trends as vaccinations roll out. And restrictions are likely to begin relaxing long before herd immunity is reached.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content