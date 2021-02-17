EXPLAINER: Why the power grid failed in Texas and beyond

DALLAS (AP) — The power outages tormenting Texas and other states are exposing weaknesses in an electricity system designed when the weather’s seasonal shifts were more consistent and predictable. Utilities from Minnesota to Mississippi have imposed rolling blackouts to ease the strain on electrical grids buckling under high demand during the past few days. But the fact more than 3 million bone-chilled Texans have lost their electricity in a state that takes pride in its energy independence underscores the gravity of a problem has is occurring in the U.S. with increasing frequency in recent years.