Extreme cold slowly coming to an end

Cold, but not AS cold

Tuesday afternoon we ended up with highs in the teens for most in the area. The official high was 15 degrees and that was the warmest we have been in days! 15 degrees paired with some sunshine actually felt quite nice. Overnight lows dropped to anywhere between the single digits and -25 degrees in Black River Falls. We should all warm back to the teens today.

Slightly Warming Up

Wednesday brings slightly warmer temperatures in the mid to possibly upper teens. Keep in mind this is still well below average for this time of year, with average highs near 31 degrees. We will see clear skies turn mostly cloudy throughout the day. A weak disturbance will bring the chance for some light snow to the region, but the bulk of that will mainly stay off to our west with a few flurries possible for us. If you do see any accumulating snow, a dusting is all that is expected. Winds will only be out of the south around 5 mph today. Highs reach the 20s back for the rest of the week, with 30s by Sunday. Our extended outlook holds those 30s and even low 40s as we head into next week...finally! We are breaking out of this cold spell.

Few Light Snow Chances

A few flurries are possible Wednesday and then again on Thursday as weak disturbances roll through the region. These events will not amount to much. We are looking at another chance for some light snow by Sunday, but that should be rather minor as well. Otherwise it's a quiet forecast.

Have a great day,

-Meteorologist Warren Sears