Ford to spend $1B to switch German factory to electric cars

DETROIT (AP) — Ford says it will spend $1 billion to modernize its Cologne, Germany, manufacturing center, converting it into a European electric vehicle factory. The complex will build an undisclosed electric passenger vehicle in 2023, and it may build a second in the future. Ford also pledged to offer fully electric or plug-in gas-electric versions of all passenger vehicles in Europe by 2024 and move to all-electric by 2030. Ford predicted that two-thirds of its European commercial vehicle sales will be electric or plug-in hybrids by 2030. The company says commercial vehicles are the key to growth and profitability in Europe, with new products and services through its alliance with Volkswagen. The investment will be made through 2025. The Cologne plant employs just over 4,000 workers.