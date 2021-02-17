Gamoke and Garrity lead Hilltoppers to Sectional Semi-final

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers girls basketball team won regionals for the seventh year in a row.

On Thursday, they will host Medford in the Sectional Semi-Finals.

The Hilltoppers are 15-3 on the year and undefeated in conference play.

Olivia Gamoke and Molly Garrity are the only seniors on the team, and head coach, Shane Schmeling had high praise for his top two leading scorers.

"They're seniors, but I'd say they're even above and beyond that. They've played in four sectionals now. They've played in two sectional finals and hopefully a third this year. They've won 70 some ball games since they got here so they've got a ton of experience," said coach Schmeling.

"They're leadership this year has been off the charts. They've welcomed the freshman in, encouraged everyone to play their roles, play up to their potential, and the chemistry this year has just been crazy good and that all have started with Liv and Molly," Coach Schmeling added.