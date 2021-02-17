Here’s what’s next for the La Crosse mayoral candidates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Both candidates for La Crosse mayor will focus on issues facing the community, but one has a specific 100-day-plan while the other is focused on flexibility during unpredictable future.

The City of La Crosse voted and narrowed down the mayoral race to two candidates: Vicki Markussen and Mitch Reynolds.

Former La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Markussen said her goal is to share her first 100-days-in-office plan with the community.

"A large component of that is we have to get people back in jobs," Markussen said. "The people that were hurt the most are those that are in the jobs that were decimated because of the pandemic. So if we're going to be talking about, 'How do we help our people?' We have to get their income flowing again."

WholeTree operations manager and mayoral candidate Mitch Reynolds said he'll continue updating his campaign approach with the community's needs shift through the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would love to be able to put lots of plans together and have a set menu of items that I'm going to attack from day one. The problem is we can't always predict exactly what day one is going to look like," Reynolds said. "I don't know what middle of April is exactly going to be for the City of La Crosse. I know that we have some core issues that we need to address right away in the city and that certainly is helping our families and our small businesses recover from the pandemic and the recession."

Both candidates said they're more concerned with the issues facing La Crosse residents rather than what separates their platforms.

"We are of course re-strategizing," Markussen said. "We don't have a field of ten candidates right now. It's an opportunity for us to stop trying to differentiate and really start talking about the issues that are going to be facing the City of La Crosse for the next four-plus years."

"I will continue to find a way to just to express my message and to talk about how the progress we want to make in the city of La Crosse," Reynolds said. "I think the voters will understand that at the end of the day they'll find the differences and they'll make the right choices for the city moving forward."

When asked how they would help advocate for community members who feel marginalized both candidates said part of the mayor's role is to listen and follow through.

Markussen plans to work with diverse leaders.

"You're particularly listening to non-profits that gather those voices and create strategies around those voices because that's where you're able to maximize again collective voice, collective strategies and really see what the role of the city is in helping elevate those," Markussen said.

Reynolds plans to work accessibility and making it easier for everyone to vote--including the homeless population.

"How can we best do that? Is that in some way in terms of those who are unsheltered is that a way to provide a way to provide a municipal ID so that they can just vote perhaps," Reynolds said. "There has got to be some way that we can address this but the key is we need to find out from them their ideas about how they can be more engaged."

The general election is on April 6.