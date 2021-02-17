Indian journalist acquitted of defamation in #MeToo case

NEW DELHI (AP) — A New Delhi court has acquitted a journalist of criminal defamation after she accused a former editor-turned politician and junior external affairs minister of sexual harassment. M.J. Akbar, now 70, filed a case against journalist Priya Ramani in October 2018, denying allegations of sexual harassment. Ramani was the first to accuse Akbar of harassment, spurring more than 20 women to come forward and allege similar accusations during his previous career as one of the country’s most prominent news editors. Akbar resigned from his post as a junior external affairs minister in 2018, becoming one of the most powerful men to step down in India’s #MeToo movement at the time.