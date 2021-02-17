Italy’s Draghi urges unity, sacrifice in fighting the virus

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has urged Italy’s polarized politicians to unite behind his new government to help the country confront the coronavirus pandemic and the economic devastation it has wrought. During a speech before the Italian Senate on Wednesday, Draghi said Italy has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to create a more sustainable, equitable and healthy nation for future generations. The former European Central Bank chief vowed to lead an environmentally conscious and digitally reformed government program while bringing Italy out of the pandemic. His Cabinet is expected to win mandatory confidence votes in both the Senate and lower Chamber of Deputies after Draghi secured broad-based support from political parties.