Online sales soar in 4th quarter for retailer Ahold Delhaize

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Retailer Ahold Delhaize says its online sales soared nearly 72% in the final quarter of 2020 as the global pandemic forced many customers to shop from home. Global net sales at the multinational that owns the Stop & Shop, Food Lion and Hannaford stores in the United States reached 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion). The company on Wednesday announced a 9 million euro net loss for the quarter, mainly due to previously announced U.S. pension plan withdrawal and settlement agreements totaling 841 million euros. CEO Frans Muller has paid tribute to staff for their work during the pandemic, which he says “created unprecedented challenges for the Ahold Delhaize brands.”