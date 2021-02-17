Pfizer-BioNTech to get EU 200 million more COVID-19 shots

BERLIN (AP) — Pfizer and BioNTech say they have finalized an agreement to supply the European Union with another 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine. The U.S. and German companies said the doses will come on top of the 300 million initially ordered. The EU’s executive Commission has an option to request a further 100 million doses. They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three so far to be approved for use in the EU, which faces criticism for a slow start to its vaccination campaign.