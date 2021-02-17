South African president gets jab to start vaccination drive

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa was among the first in his country to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to launch the inoculation drive, effectively joining an observational study because the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is not yet authorized for general use anywhere in the world. Ramaphosa was broadcast live getting the shot at a district hospital in Khayelitsha, a poor Cape Town township, as part of the government’s campaign to convince its 60 million people that the J&J vaccine is safe. South Africa is by far the worst-affected country in Africa in terms of coronavirus caseload, with nearly 1.5 million reported infections including more than 48,000 deaths, representing 41% of all the cases reported by the continent’s 54 countries.