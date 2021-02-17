Terrorism trial begins for man who inspired ‘Hotel Rwanda’

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — The terrorism trial of the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” has begun with his argument that a Rwandan court cannot try him because he is no longer a citizen. He also asserts that he was kidnapped and is being held hostage. The court says it will rule on that argument when the trial resumes on Feb. 26. The world has heard little from Paul Rusesabagina since he disappeared during a visit to Dubai in August and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. He is accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform.