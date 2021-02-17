Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

New
12:16 am Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP HOCKEY=

Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 3, Park Rapids 2

Cambridge-Isanti 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, OT

Chanhassen 10, Waconia 3

Chaska 4, New Prague 0

Chisago Lakes 6, North Branch 4

Dodge County 7, Faribault 0

Eden Prairie 4, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 1

Fergus Falls 3, St. Cloud Cathedral 2

Gentry 7, Breck 0

Greenway 3, North Shore Storm 2

Hermantown 6, Duluth Denfeld 3

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0

Holy Angels 7, Hopkins 0

Hutchinson 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 4

Kittson County Central 4, Red Lake Falls 1

La Crescent 4, Aquinas/CFC/GET/Holemen Co-op, Wis. 2

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Waseca 1

Luverne 4, Worthington 1

Mankato East 5, Winona 2

Mankato West 9, Austin 0

Minneapolis 3, Orono 1

Moorhead 3, Bemidji 2

Morris/Benson Area Co-op 10, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 1

New Ulm 5, Redwood Valley 1

Northern Lakes 5, Detroit Lakes 2

Park (Cottage Grove) 4, Woodbury 3

Providence Academy 8, Minnehaha Academy 1

River Lakes 6, Willmar 0

Rochester Mayo 3, Rochester Lourdes 2

Roseau 7, Thief River Falls 3

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Brainerd 1

Simley 4, Henry Sibley 2

St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 2, Buffalo 1, OT

St. Francis 5, Pine City 2

St. Michael-Albertville 3, Mahtomedi 2, OT

St. Thomas Academy 1, Blake 1, OT

Tartan 5, South St. Paul 2

Wadena-Deer Creek 6, Bagley 3

White Bear Lake 7, Irondale 0

Windom 5, Marshall 2

GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 3, Moorhead 1

Apple Valley 4, Lakeville North 2

Austin 5, Mankato West 1

Blake 6, Minnehaha Academy 2

Brainerd/Little Falls Co-op 2, Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 1

Buffalo 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 1

Burnsville 4, Eagan 3

Centennial 6, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 1

Cretin-Derham Hall 6, Irondale/St. Anthony 2

Duluth Marshall 9, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1

East Grand Forks 2, Crookston 2, OT

Eastview 1, Lakeville South 0

Edina 2, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 0

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Princeton 0

Farmington 3, Prior Lake 0

Fergus Falls 3, Bemidji 1

Forest Lake 5, Park (Cottage Grove) 2

Hastings 2, Bloomington Jefferson 1

Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 7, International Falls 0

LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, Waseca 0

Luverne 11, Worthington 0

Maple Grove 7, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0

Minneapolis 3, Hopkins/Park 1

Minnetonka 1, Eden Prairie 1, OT

Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 2, North Shore Storm 1

Mounds View 2, White Bear Lake 1

New Prague 1, Waconia 1, OT

New Ulm 4, Hutchinson 3

Northern Lakes 3, Henry Sibley/St. Paul 1

Owatonna 5, Albert Lea 1

Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 1

Rochester Lourdes 9, Fairmont 1

Rosemount 4, Shakopee 3

Simley 1, North/Tartan Co-op 1, OT

Warroad 7, Fargo Davies, N.D. 2

Wayzata 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 3

Willmar 3, River Lakes 2

___

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content