UN nuclear chief to visit Tehran; Merkel presses Rouhani

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog will travel to Iran this weekend in an effort to find a “mutually agreeable solution” that allows it to continue its inspections in the country. The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Wednesday that Rafael Grossi will visit Tehran on Saturday for discussions with senior Iranian officials. Grossi’s trip comes amid diplomatic efforts to keep alive the 2015 deal between Iran and world powers. In a phone call on Wednesday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel pressed Iran’s president for “positive signals” that would help resolve a diplomatic standoff over the future of the deal.