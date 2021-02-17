UW-La Crosse defeats UW-Stout, 67-59

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - The UW-La Crosse Women's Basketball Team faced off against UW-Stout at Mitchell Hall on Wednesday night.

The Eagles jumped out to a 7-2 lead to start the game. Stout quickly responded and tied the game at 12. The game remained close through the first half with a halftime score of 31-28 Eagles. UW-L's Alana Gilles provided the separation the Eagles needed. On four straight possessions she scored four straight from the paint, sparking her own 8-2 run against UW-Stout. This proved to be a difference maker as the Eagles went on to defeat the Blue Devils, 67-59.

UW-Stout's Haylee Yaeger led all scorers with 20 points and an additional 10 rebounds; completing the double-double.

UW-La Crosse's leading scorers were Alana Gilles with 18 and Emma Gamoke with 17. Emma Gamoke was 5 of 8 from three-point territory. Alana Gilles also recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds.