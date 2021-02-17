Winona State benefits from largest gift in University history

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) Maynard "Mo" Weber graduated from Winona State University in 1950.

He left his alma mater more than five million dollars.

Much of that donation will support the art program. As we explained in a previous story, "Mo" Weber's father, Max, was a famous artist who exchanged paintings with Pablo Picasso.

It's not a surprise that one of "Mo's" passions is modern art.

But, he has another passion.

And his gift will help support that program across campus - the baseball program.

Maynard "Mo" Weber passed away in July, 2019. He was 96 years old.

