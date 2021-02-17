Skip to Content

Winona State benefits from largest gift in University history

Maynard "Mo" Weber
"Mo" Weber graduated from Winona State University in 1950. His more than $5 million gift will support a number of art programs and scholarships for students along with supporting the baseball program. Photo, courtesy of Winona State University.
WSU BASEBALL
Along with supporting arts programs, "Mo" Weber's gift will support Winona State Baseball. Weber played and coached baseball. He loved the sport.

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) Maynard "Mo" Weber graduated from Winona State University in 1950.

He left his alma mater more than five million dollars.

Much of that donation will support the art program. As we explained in a previous story, "Mo" Weber's father, Max, was a famous artist who exchanged paintings with Pablo Picasso.

It's not a surprise that one of "Mo's" passions is modern art.

But, he has another passion.

And his gift will help support that program across campus - the baseball program.

Maynard "Mo" Weber passed away in July, 2019. He was 96 years old.

MORE: What do Pablo Picasso and Winona State University have in common?

