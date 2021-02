LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Aquinas girls basketball team was lights out from behind the arc on Thursday propelling them to a 63-38 win over the Northwestern Tigers.

The Blugolds canned 13 three-pointers in the game. Macy Donarski & Alaina Bagniefski led the way for Aquinas with 15 points each. Bri Bahr added 12.

Aquinas is now one win away from a trip to the state tournament, they will host St Croix Falls on Saturday (2/20).