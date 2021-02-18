Path to citizenship in new Democratic immigration bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration has joined Democrats on Capitol Hill in unveiling a major immigration overhaul. It would offer an eight-year pathway to citizenship to the estimated 11 million people living in the U.S. illegally. The legislation, introduced Thursday, reflects the broad immigration priorities that Biden laid out on his first day in office. Those include an increase in visas, funding to process asylum applications and new technology at the southern border. The plan doesn’t offer any enhanced border security, a priority for Republicans. Without enhanced security, it faces tough odds in a closely divided Congress.