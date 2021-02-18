Brewers sign reliever Brad Boxberger to minor league deal

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former All-Star reliever Brad Boxberger has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that includes an invitation to major league camp. The 32-year-old right-hander went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in 23 appearances for the Miami Marlins last season. Boxberger made the AL All-Star team in 2015. He went 4-10 with a 3.71 ERA and an AL-leading 41 saves for the Tampa Bay Rays that season. He owns a 22-30 record, 77 saves and a 3.56 ERA in nine major league seasons with San Diego, Tampa Bay, Arizona, Kansas City and Miami.