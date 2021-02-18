Bully, or just Queens tough? Criticism piles up for Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Over his long career, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been known as a brutal political opponent to people who oppose his agenda or challenge him publicly. That penchant for punching hard at perceived enemies drew fresh condemnations this week in the wake of a tirade against a lawmaker who questioned his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. A vocal crop of Democrats say the governor relies too often on threats to score wins. A Cuomo spokesperson says voters know that “this is a governor who works night and day to move the ball down the field for New Yorkers.”