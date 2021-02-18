Canada lawmakers to vote on accusing China of genocide

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s main opposition party is calling for the House of Commons to formally declare that China is committing genocide against more than 1 million Uighurs in the western Xinjiang region. Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole says a signal must be sent to the Chinese regime. The motion is non-binding on the Canadian government nor does it lay out what any next steps ought to be. A vote is expected Monday. It’s not immediately clear what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal lawmakers will do. The main opposition parties support the motion and control the majority of seats in the House of Commons.