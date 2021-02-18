China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government has defended its use of Twitter and Facebook, following a report that it used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the report, A Foreign Ministry spokeswoman didn’t directly address the allegations about China’s role in spreading virus disinformation. However, she called the report hype and said China should have the right to use social media too. An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China as well as the U.S., Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the virus.