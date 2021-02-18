Even without listening, you live in Limbaugh’s media world

NEW YORK (AP) — Rush Limbaugh was more than just a radio host. In fact, one expert says it’s “hard to overstate his importance.” Without Limbaugh, it’s difficult to imagine the entire conservative radio structure, Fox News Channel and the nightly cable wars and even the presidency of Donald Trump. Limbaugh died of lung cancer on Wednesday, four weeks after Trump left office. His death even prompted Trump to return to Fox News for an interview. Limbaugh was memorialized as the “greatest of all time” on Fox’s website. But to critics who saw Limbaugh as a spreader of bigotry, it was good riddance. Limbaugh was the top U.S. radio host until his death.