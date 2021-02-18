Ex-Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan resigns seat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois state Rep. Michael Madigan has announced that he is resigning his seat in the Legislature. The a Chicago Democrat virtually set Illinois’ political agenda as House speaker before he was ousted last month. The 78-year-old Madigan was elected speaker in 1983 and served 36 of the next 38 years at the helm. He was tarnished by a federal investigation of Statehouse bribery announced last summer that implicated him. He has not been charged with wrongdoing and maintains his innocence. But he lost his bid for a 19th term as speaker to Hillside Democrat Emanuel “Chris” Welch.