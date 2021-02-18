Florida man charged with plotting attack on Trump supporters

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of trying to organize an armed response to supporters of former President Donald Trump when they were expected at the state Capitol last month has been indicted on federal charges. Court records show a federal grand jury in Tallahassee on Thursday formally charged Daniel Baker. Authorities say Baker was using social media to recruit people in a plot to create an armed circle around protesters and trap them in the Capitol. Court document describes a series of threats of violence Baker made on social media. Baker is described as anti-Trump, anti-government, anti-white supremacists and anti-police.