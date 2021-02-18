German police crack down on Berlin organized crime families

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities say hundreds of police and other investigators raided more than 20 buildings in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg in a crackdown on two feuding organized crime families. Berlin prosecutors said on Twitter that two people were arrested in the early Thursday raids targeting illegal drug and weapons trafficking. In addition, authorities are investigating bodily harm charges linked to a “clash of clans” between an Arabic organized crime family and a Chechen one last November At that time, there were several violent confrontations between the two groups. In all, more than 500 personnel were involved in the raids.