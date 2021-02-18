Grand jury rejects charges against officer in teen’s death

ATLANTA (AP) — A grand jury has decided not to file charges against a Georgia police officer who fatally shot a teenager following a chase last summer. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a grand jury Thursday heard evidence in Vincent Truitt’s case. The newspaper said the grand jury decided not to file charges against the officer who killed the 17-year-old. The officer’s name has not been released. District Attorney Flynn Broady, Jr. says the case is now considered closed.