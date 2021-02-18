‘In her DNA’: Freshman Paige Bueckers already a UConn star

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers is already the go-to player for top-ranked UConn. The 19-year-old leads UConn in scoring, minutes played, 3-point shooting, assists and steals. She has already hit 3-pointers that sealed wins against Tennessee and then-No. 1 South Carolina. Coach Geno Auriemma says he’s asking Bueckers to do more than any other freshman he’s had, a list that includes stars like Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart. Bueckers says she enjoys the challenge and credits her teammates and attributes her confidence to the support of her teaamates, coaches and a deep faith in God.