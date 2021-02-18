Iowa council rejects plans for hospital in North Liberty

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A state council has denied an application from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to build a $230 million hospital complex in North Liberty. The Health Facilities Council on Wednesday rejected the plan in a 3-2 vote, following strong opposition from other community health care providers like Mercy Iowa City. UIHC had sought permission for the new hospital because, it argued, it is in desperate for more beds, operating room space and emergency department capacity. UIHC has the option to appeal the decision or reapply under a different application. UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran says that decision has not yet been made.