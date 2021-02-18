Judge clears man who served 15 years for Detroit firebombing

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has ordered the release of a man who has spent more than 15 years in prison for the firebombing deaths of two children in a Detroit home. Prosecutors had requested the hearing for Kenneth Nixon, concluding he didn’t get a fair trial. Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Morrow dismissed Nixon’s convictions and charges. A 10-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl were killed in a fire after a Molotov cocktail was thrown into the home in May 2005. Their mother and other children were injured. The 13-year-old brother of the children who were killed identified Nixon as the person who tossed the Molotov cocktail, but the prosecutor’s office determined his statements were inconsistent.