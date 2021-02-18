Lake Mills with a tight game tonight against Prairie du Chein

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis.(WXOW)- Prarie du Chien girls taking on Lake Mills in division three sectional semi-final matchup.

In the first half, Lake Mills would start off hot, Juliana Wagner would pass to Ava Wollin as she would drain a nice three pointer.

The Blackhawks however would go on a bit of a run to rally back. Teagen Radolf passes to Lily Krahn for 2. Krahn and Radolf would go on to have 16 points on the night.

In the second half however, the L-cats started off hot again as Vivian Guerrero passes to Taylor Roughen for three.

Guerrero would have 25 points on the night including the game winning shot.

This was a back and forth matchup until the end, but Lake Mills would win 57-56.