Malaysian top court rules news portal guilty of contempt

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s top court has ruled that a popular online news portal is guilty of contempt for publishing readers’ comments that criticized the judiciary. The attorney general filed contempt proceedings against Malaysiakini and its Editor-in-Chief Steven Gan over comments made by five readers on its portal last year that he said undermined public confidence in the judiciary. The judges ruled 6-1 that Malaysiakini was liable for third-party comments but exonerated Gan. It fined Malaysiakini over $123,000. Gan warned the ruling could restrict discussion of issues of public interest. Malaysiakini started in 1999 as the country’s first online news portal. It quickly became popular for its blunt reporting amid tight government control over mainstream media.