ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Onalaska Hilltoppers are now one win away from a trip to the state tournament after a 56-48 win on Thursday night.

Olivia Gamoke led the way for Onalaska with 23 points. Devyn Schmeling added 10 for the Hilltoppers.

Onalaska will travel to #1 seeded Rice Lake on Saturday (2/20).