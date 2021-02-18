Online tool helps determine when, where to get vaccinated

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — There’s a new online tool to help Minnesotans determine when and where to get vaccinated for the coronavirus. Gov. Tim Walz announced the launch of the “Minnesota COVID-19 Vaccine Connector” Thursday. Individuals are asked to provide contact information, demographic data, medical history and employment to determine their eligibility based on state guidelines. When a person becomes eligible to get vaccinated, the tool will alert them, connect them to resources to schedule an appointment and notify them if there are vaccination opportunities in their area. Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, childcare workers and people age 65 and over.