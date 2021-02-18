Outages drop below 1 million in Texas; icy weather goes east

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in Texas are waking up to a fourth day without power. The power outages in Texas dropped to about 600,000 on Thursday morning, but a water crisis is also unfolding. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says 7 million people have been ordered to boil their water before consuming it, following days of record low temperatures that damaged infrastructure and froze pipes. Meanwhile, heavy snow and ice are expected Thursday in the Appalachians, northern Maryland and southern Pennsylvania with the wintry weather headed to the Northeast U.S. by Thursday night.