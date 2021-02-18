Skip to Content

Texas crisis has governor facing big backer: energy industry

6:55 pm

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott wants mandates that would require power plants to withstand extreme winter weather. The number of Texas residents still without electricity Thursday was fewer than 500,000 after historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures buckled the state’s electric grid. Abbott has laid much of the blame on the state’s grid operators and has called for investigations. The weather is blamed for nearly 20 deaths in Texas.    

Associated Press

