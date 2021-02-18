Thursday’s Scores

Thursday’s ScoresNew
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Apple Valley 74, Prior Lake 64
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 51, Royalton 45
Avail Academy 86, Metro Schools College Prep 69
Becker 46, Monticello 41
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 69, Maple Lake 31
Brainerd 63, Moorhead 60
Byron 91, St. Peter 59
Cambridge-Isanti 55, North Branch 49
Carlton 84, Silver Bay 50
Chatfield 75, Fillmore Central 45
Cloquet 77, Pine City 68
Duluth East 63, Bloomington Jefferson 54
East Central 58, Onamia 45
Eastview 65, Eagan 46
Eden Valley-Watkins 66, Paynesville 58
Farmington 82, Burnsville 47
Foley 51, St. Cloud Cathedral 32
Henning 45, Verndale 33
Hill-Murray 51, Henry Sibley 39
Hopkins 40, Minnetonka 26
Jordan 50, Delano 43
Kenyon-Wanamingo 56, Blooming Prairie 49
Kimball 39, Holdingford 26
La Crescent 65, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Lakeville North 80, Lakeville South 52
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 72, Grand Meadow 46
Mahtomedi 68, Hastings 65
Mayer-Lutheran 73, Sibley East 46
Melrose 74, Albany 57
Minneapolis South 54, Minneapolis Southwest 46
New York Mills 69, Park Rapids 40
Norwood-Young America 41, Tri-City United 40
Osakis 73, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Owatonna 57, Mankato East 55
Pierz 54, Little Falls 44
Pillager 72, Sebeka 47
Princeton 92, Chisago Lakes 69
Roseau 72, Crookston 44
Rosemount 55, Shakopee 49
Rushford-Peterson 88, Houston 37
St. Francis 73, Big Lake 57
Stephen-Argyle 93, Climax/Fisher 64
Upsala 57, Browerville/Eagle Valley 55
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Sacred Heart 64
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 73, Rocori 42
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 67, Roseau 50
Barnesville 61, Perham 45
Battle Lake 61, Ashby 42
Becker 93, Monticello 27
Cambridge-Isanti 75, North Branch 44
Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Red Lake County 56
Cretin-Derham Hall 47, White Bear Lake 36
Cromwell 69, Carlton 26
Detroit Lakes 65, Aitkin 32
Eastview 65, Eagan 46
Esko 58, Pine River-Backus 46
Farmington 70, Burnsville 50
Fergus Falls 67, Bemidji 42
Glencoe-Silver Lake 69, Watertown-Mayer 49
Grand Meadow 68, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 36
Heritage Christian Academy 57, West Lutheran 22
Hermantown 50, Cloquet 41
Hopkins 82, Minnetonka 53
Houston 75, Schaeffer Academy 24
Jordan 52, Delano 46
Kingsland 69, LeRoy-Ostrander 34
Kittson County Central 69, Warroad 45
Lac qui Parle Valley 60, Dawson-Boyd 17
Lanesboro 53, Spring Grove 38
MACCRAY 59, Renville County West 23
Mahtomedi 65, Hastings 41
Minneota 60, Lakeview 29
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 61, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 39
Minnewaska 53, Benson 21
Nicollet/Loyola 69, Madelia 20
Osakis 60, Melrose 39
Pelican Rapids 61, Frazee 30
Pine City 52, Chisago Lakes 39
Providence Academy 69, Princeton 43
Randolph 51, Mabel-Canton 26
Red Lake Falls 59, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 50
Red Rock Central 60, Mountain Lake Co-op 52
Rockford 58, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 46
Rosemount 46, Shakopee 31
Rush City 58, East Central 44
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 68, Yellow Medicine East 54
Sartell-St. Stephen 58, Sauk Rapids-Rice 41
St. Cloud Tech 56, St. Cloud Apollo 54
St. Peter 57, Blue Earth Area 37
Swanville 57, Onamia 27
Visitation 78, Columbia Heights 42
West Central 48, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 36
Winona Cotter 57, Dover-Eyota 54
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/