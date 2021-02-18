US lets in asylum-seekers stuck in Mexico, ends Trump policy

SAN DIEGO (AP) — After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are starting to be allowed into the country as they wait for courts to decide on their cases. It’s unwinding one of the Trump administration’s signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end. The number of asylum-seekers coming in initially will be very limited, beginning Friday at a border crossing in San Diego and expanding to Brownsville, Texas, on Monday and El Paso, Texas, next Friday. U.S. officials are warning people not to come to the border, saying an estimated 25,000 people with active cases in the “Remain in Mexico” program should register online.