Biden repudiates Trump on Iran, ready for talks on nuke deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says it’s ready to join talks with Iran and world powers to discuss a return to the 2015 nuclear deal. It’s a sharp repudiation of former President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure campaign” that sought to isolate the Islamic Republic. And it comes with two steps at the United Nations aimed at restoring policy to what it was before Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018. The combined actions were immediately criticized by Iran hawks and are likely to draw concern from Israel and Gulf Arab states. The State Department announced the moves following discussions between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.