UW-Platteville expands women in STEM program

MADISON (WKOW) -- UW-Platteville's Women in Engineering, Mathematics and Science program is expanding to become a Women in STEM program.

The program was previously limited to women in the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science.

"Being inclusive is what excites me," Kim Sargent senior program manager for the Women in STEM program said.

The expansion welcomed new academic majors including construction management, industrial technology management, agriculture, geography and others. Before the expansion, the program served an estimated 500 students, now it serves approximately 1,000.

"We were reaching half of the stem women on campus, and it was important to reach out to all of the stem women on campus," Sargent said.

The Women in STEM program features a number of college programs including living learning communities and mentorship opportunities.

Cassandra Meyer is a senior at UW-Platteville, majoring in industrial technology management and a student assistant in the Women in STEM program.

"Because of my major, I was really excited to see that it was expanding to, you know, kind of reach other women around the college," Meyer said.

In high school, Meyer was often the only one in her engineering classes. At UW-Platteville, however, she says she has a community of women to turn to through the program.

"Having that community of women to you know, kind of lift you up and to be there for support, it's been really, really great," Meyer said.

Lauren Kitais a senior, majoring in industrial engineering at the university and a former mentor in the program. She says Women in STEM is a "very accepting place."

"Sometimes there are times where the men in the programs aren't as nice to you. They try to exclude you they make derogatory comments that aren't needed," Kita said. "The Woman's STEM Mentor Center, which is a place that I go a lot, it just gives a good safe space."

Sargent says that with this expansion, the percentage of STEM majors who are women jumped from 15% to 23%, but there's still a "long ways to go."

She hopes that the program yields more women in the majors where the enrollment numbers are the lowest. According to Sargent, those areas of study are industrial technology management, construction management and engineering.