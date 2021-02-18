Warmer weather lies ahead.

Cold weather loosens its grip...

Temperatures are slowly moderating as highs rebounded from sub-zero lows into the teens on Friday. We are still much below normal, but pointed into the warmer direction. Highs today should reach into the upper teens to lower 20s. For the first time since February 5th, the La Crosse temperature has stayed above zero.

Flurries today...

A weak disturbance will contribute a few very light snow showers and flurries today, but accumulations will be ranging from a trace to barely measurable. If you encounter a dusting on the roads, be careful. A few slippery spots are possible.

Temperature trends...

Friday should see highs near 20 degrees, but more warming will resume for the weekend and next week. An approaching storm system will boost readings, especially on Sunday. A low pressure area will bring a chance of snow on Sunday, but it appears that the center of the storm will slide to the south. It is too early to look at amounts and the ultimate track of the system.

Follow the forecast on WXOW

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden