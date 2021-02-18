DHS launching COVID-19 vaccine registry March 1

WISCONSIN (WAOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is launching a new service in March to connect individuals with available COVID-19 vaccines.

The Wisconsin COVID-19 Vaccine Registry provides a central place to know where and when they can get vaccinated, as well as schedule an appointment.

The March 1 launch is the same day that the rest of phase 1b becomes eligible for vaccination. This group includes educators, public facing essential workers, non-frontline health care personnel, and more.

The registry will be used by those who opt in, so it is not a comprehensive resource for all vaccination options. Entities like health care systems, pharmacies, and local health departments may already have systems in place.

“This registry will be vital in our effort to get all Wisconsinites access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Governor Tony Evers said. “It will make it easier for the public to get vaccinated, and assist vaccinators in tracking available supply. It is important to remember that the vaccine supply in Wisconsin is extremely limited and that most people will not be able to get appointments to be vaccinated right away.”

The registry will require responses to several questions that determine if you're eligible for the vaccine. If not, or if appointments aren't available, you'll be placed on a waiting list.

Appointments can only be made through this system in communities with vaccinators who are using the vaccine registry.

This system can also send reminders to those with the first dose to make sure they get the second and help them monitor for side effects.

Applicants without internet access or who need using the vaccine registry will be able to contact a call center to help guide them through the process or schedule an appointment.

A small group of health departments are testing the software beginning February 22.

Beginning March 1, the software will be rolled out in increments to participating health departments. By April 1, DHS expects the vaccine registry will be available to all interested vaccinators in the state.